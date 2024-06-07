Previous
Clock Tower in a Forest by spanishliz
Clock Tower in a Forest

This is for the second Text2Image challenge, using the prompts tower, clock, forest, night, stars, path. Created in Canva's Magic Media program, using the "filmic" filter.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags ace
Such a beautiful night shot!
June 7th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wow beautiful!
June 7th, 2024  
