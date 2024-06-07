Sign up
Clock Tower in a Forest
This is for the second Text2Image challenge, using the prompts tower, clock, forest, night, stars, path. Created in Canva's Magic Media program, using the "filmic" filter.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Mags
ace
Such a beautiful night shot!
June 7th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wow beautiful!
June 7th, 2024
