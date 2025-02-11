Previous
Drinks as Much as You Do by spanishliz
Drinks as Much as You Do

This is my very late attempt for the album cover challenge. Details are:

Artist: Northeast Blackout of 1965
Title: Drinks as Much as You Do

Quote: An alcoholic is someone you don't like who drinks as much as you do.
Dylan Thomas (1914 - 1953), in Constantine Fitzgibbon, Life of Dylan Thomas (1965)

I took the photo at least 50 years ago in a college pub where I worked part-time, using my Canon Ftb. Developed the film and printed the photo myself in the college darkroom.
Liz Milne

amyK ace
Creatively done!
February 12th, 2025  
