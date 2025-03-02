Sign up
Previous
Photo 522
Eyes of March
Not sure if this collage is more or less creepy than the individual selfies.
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
collage
,
selfie
,
collageable
,
fiveplustwo-eyesofmarch
