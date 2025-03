Quotation or Curse?

Both ideas came to me regarding this photo of a nearby bench buried in the snow.



It could go with the Wilde quote, as one might be wise to avoid sitting on such a snow-covered bench, or at least become philosophical about it.



On the other hand, the COMA/curse challenge came to mind, as it's a bench beside a disused bus stop near me. When the stop was active, the city workers cleared the bench and its surrounds. Now they just plough the snow onto it.