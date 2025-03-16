Previous
Always Been Times Like These by spanishliz
Always Been Times Like These

This is my effort for the current Album Challenge, using the following choices:

Artist: Husaberg (a motorcycle company)(Random article option)
Title: Always Been Times Like These

Quotation: In times like these, it helps to recall that there have always been times like these. Paul Harvey

When I picked these I immediately recalled watching this charity ride by a huge number of motorcyclists and thought it might fit. The hope for "times like these" in this case would be good weather, good intentions and good friends.
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
