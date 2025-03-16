Always Been Times Like These

This is my effort for the current Album Challenge, using the following choices:



Artist: Husaberg (a motorcycle company)(Random article option)

Title: Always Been Times Like These



Quotation: In times like these, it helps to recall that there have always been times like these. Paul Harvey



When I picked these I immediately recalled watching this charity ride by a huge number of motorcyclists and thought it might fit. The hope for "times like these" in this case would be good weather, good intentions and good friends.