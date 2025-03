Of Course I Added Cats...

This is for the new text to image challenge. Using Canva's Magic Media meant I needed five words, so I used both "farm" and "barn", as well as "machine". For my own two words I added "hungry cats". This was the most realistic of the images that it gave me.



I was not about to use the one that seemed to be a box of cereal labelled "Hunny Cats"!