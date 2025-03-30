Sign up
Photo 528
Seeds First, then Peanuts
This little one came carefully across the icy front yard, up the icicle-laden yew bush to get to the seeds I had just put out. I went inside before he got to the peanuts, but they were gone the next time I looked, so I know he got some.
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
0
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
30th March 2025 8:47am
Public
squirrel
ice
winter
seeds
yew
