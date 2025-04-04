Previous
Who Do You See? by spanishliz
Photo 530

Who Do You See?

It's Garfield! This is an 'extra' shot of him, however, as he's hard to see. Thought it a good one for the long exposure black and white challenge, however.

I used the camera's night (tripod) setting, which gives a longer exposure time.
4th April 2025 4th Apr 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
145% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact