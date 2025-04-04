Sign up
Previous
Photo 530
Who Do You See?
It's Garfield! This is an 'extra' shot of him, however, as he's hard to see. Thought it a good one for the long exposure black and white challenge, however.
I used the camera's night (tripod) setting, which gives a longer exposure time.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Extras
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
3rd April 2025 12:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garfield
,
long exposure
,
bw-96
