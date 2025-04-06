Previous
Life Is Not a Fairytale by spanishliz
Life Is Not a Fairytale

I always seem to spot lost shoes and gloves and such.
Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
JackieR ace
Laughed out loud, very loudly!!!
April 6th, 2025  
Jessica Eby ace
Chris has a thing about photographing lost shoes too. He might be rubbing off on my because I actually have one waiting to be posted as well, haha. There's something intriguing about them, I guess!
April 6th, 2025  
