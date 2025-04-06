Sign up
Previous
Photo 531
Life Is Not a Fairytale
I always seem to spot lost shoes and gloves and such.
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
2
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
lost
,
shoe
,
abandoned
,
collageable
,
wsl-7
JackieR
ace
Laughed out loud, very loudly!!!
April 6th, 2025
Jessica Eby
ace
Chris has a thing about photographing lost shoes too. He might be rubbing off on my because I actually have one waiting to be posted as well, haha. There's something intriguing about them, I guess!
April 6th, 2025
