Previous
Photo 532
Vimy Memorial 1986
April 9th 1917 was Easter Monday, and also the first day of the Canadian Corps' successful push to capture Vimy Ridge. It's worth remembering.
I've posted this before, I'm sure, but here it is again. I took the photo from our tour bus as we drove away, after touring the site, including the tunnels below the ridge. It was special.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
france
,
canada
,
memorial
,
analog
,
vimy ridge
,
vimy
