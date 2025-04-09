Previous
Vimy Memorial 1986 by spanishliz
Photo 532

Vimy Memorial 1986

April 9th 1917 was Easter Monday, and also the first day of the Canadian Corps' successful push to capture Vimy Ridge. It's worth remembering.

I've posted this before, I'm sure, but here it is again. I took the photo from our tour bus as we drove away, after touring the site, including the tunnels below the ridge. It was special.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Liz Milne

