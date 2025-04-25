Previous
Joy of Springtime by spanishliz
Joy of Springtime

To the given prompts (forest and springtime) I added happy and (of course) cat. Canva's Magic Media gave me this joyful image.
25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
John Falconer ace
Well done.
April 25th, 2025  
