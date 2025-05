Maple Leaf Memorial, and Traffic

I had forgotten about the current memorials and statues challenge when I went walking the other day, otherwise I would have taken a few more shots of this memorial to the local regiment, the Hastings and Prince Edward Regiment (aka the Hasty P's). The leaf is one of three maple leafs on the memorial, which sits at the point where a road from Prince Edward County enters Hastings County, in Belleville. There's a little park with flower gardens too.