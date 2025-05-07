Halifax Citadel 2008

When I saw that the new mfpiac challenge was "People", I thought of all the photos I'd taken at the Citadel in Halifax, Nova Scotia on my visit in 2008. I've posted some of the musicians before, but not of the actors playing civilians. As even the youngest children are now at least 18, and they all knew they'd be photographed a lot, I feel OK about posting any of these images now.



Top left the soldiers are preparing to fire the noon gun, which can be heard all over the city, daily. Bottom right is a gate guard. Drummer and pipers top middle and right, with civilian families bottom left and middle.



Camera was my first digital camera, a Canon PowerShot A540, which I still have, but don't use much. Collage done using BeFunky.