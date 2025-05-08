Previous
Lunch Close Up by spanishliz
Lunch Close Up

I took this with my get pushed challenge from Francoise in mind, but I'm not sure it is REALLY a half and half. I'll tag it anyway, and also thought it might be OK for the new BLD challenge too.
Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Liz Milne ace
Here's another attempt @francoise though I'm not sure how successful it is.
May 8th, 2025  
