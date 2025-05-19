Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 543
Less Abstract Lilac
This attempt for my get pushed challenge from Mary
@mcsiegle
is simply a different POV shot of my lilac, looking up toward the sky.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6940
photos
48
followers
62
following
148% complete
View this month »
536
537
538
539
540
541
542
543
Latest from all albums
1373
1078
2543
103
543
1079
1298
2544
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th May 2025 10:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
up
,
lilac
,
getpushedspanishliz
,
get-pushed-668
Liz Milne
ace
Here's an attempt just using a different POV. Mary, I loved this challenge
@mcsiegle
as you might soon guess.
May 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wonderful!
May 19th, 2025
Mary Siegle
ace
I like this—the unconventional POV—even though it isn’t exactly abstract.
May 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close