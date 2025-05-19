Previous
Less Abstract Lilac by spanishliz
Photo 543

Less Abstract Lilac

This attempt for my get pushed challenge from Mary @mcsiegle is simply a different POV shot of my lilac, looking up toward the sky.
19th May 2025 19th May 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
148% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
Here's an attempt just using a different POV. Mary, I loved this challenge @mcsiegle as you might soon guess.
May 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wonderful!
May 19th, 2025  
Mary Siegle ace
I like this—the unconventional POV—even though it isn’t exactly abstract.
May 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact