Photo 544
Rainy Day Traffic
This is straight out of my phone, no filters, no playing with it at all. It was just a wet, dull, windy, chilly afternoon.
22nd May 2025
22nd May 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd May 2025 3:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
traffic
,
spring
,
rain
,
wet
,
scenesoftheroad-76
Mags
ace
Beautiful weather capture.
May 23rd, 2025
