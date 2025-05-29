Sign up
Previous
Photo 547
Lights!
This is an attempt at a night shot, using my 'big' camera, handheld, of the same apartment buildings I shot with my little Fuji. These all are in response to my get pushed challenge from Kali
@kali
29th May 2025
29th May 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6979
photos
49
followers
64
following
149% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
29th May 2025 10:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
lights
,
icm
,
apartment building
,
getpushedspanishliz
,
get-pushed-669
Liz Milne
ace
This one's a bit abstract eh. For
@kali
Kali's challenge.
May 30th, 2025
