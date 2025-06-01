Previous
ICAD #1 - June 1 by spanishliz
Photo 549

ICAD #1 - June 1

Today's index card is just made up of some stickers from my scrapbooking stash. It seems like a good way to use some of the stuff that has been sitting there forever.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details

