Previous
Photo 549
ICAD #1 - June 1
Today's index card is just made up of some stickers from my scrapbooking stash. It seems like a good way to use some of the stuff that has been sitting there forever.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6990
photos
49
followers
65
following
Views
4
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st June 2025 4:53pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
scrapbooking
,
index card
,
icad2025
,
spanishliz-icad
