Photo 553
ICAD #5 - June 5th
Today I felt like drawing some cats :) My Mum would often draw a little cat similar to these at the bottom of her letters to me.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
View this month »
Photo Details
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
5th June 2025 11:33am
Tags
cats
,
index card
,
spanishliz-icad
,
icad-2025
