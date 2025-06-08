Previous
ICAD #8 - June 8th by spanishliz
Photo 556

ICAD #8 - June 8th

Just some cursive scribbling today.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
152% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
Hmm! NOW I notice an error! No spell check for handwriting eh.
June 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very legible and much better than my shaky chicken scratch.
June 8th, 2025  
Lin ace
A great idea for the challenge, nicely written.
June 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact