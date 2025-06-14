Sign up
Photo 562
ICAD #14 - June 14th
I have to admit that I'm running out of ideas already.
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
stickers
,
coloured pencils
,
index card
,
icad-2025
,
spanishlizicad
summerfield
ace
well, if you must know, i like it. methinks the best ideas are the ones when you run out of it. aces!
June 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
Pretty cool!
June 15th, 2025
