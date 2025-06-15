Previous
ICAD #15 - June 15th by spanishliz
ICAD #15 - June 15th

Today was the Canadian Grand Prix, which I watched on TV, so I was inspired to use my racecar stamp on today's index card. Coloured in a few of the paler ones with pencils.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
