Photo 564
ICAD #16 - June 16th
I've used some surplus rub-on sentiments from a card kit, and added a couple of random stickers.
16th June 2025
16th Jun 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7055
photos
50
followers
66
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
16th June 2025 6:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stickers
,
rub-ons
,
icad-2025
,
spanishlizicad
Mags
ace
A lovely one!
June 17th, 2025
