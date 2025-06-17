Previous
ICAD #17 - June 17th by spanishliz
ICAD #17 - June 17th

Doing this challenge has spurred me to take a closer look at my scrapbooking stash. I'm finding lots of stickers I forgot that I had, and some, like these, of which I have duplicates!
Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
