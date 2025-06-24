Sign up
Previous
Photo 572
ICAD #24 - June 24th
We're on day three of a heat wave here, so I thought this might be appropriate! (Wish I had a popsicle!)
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7089
photos
51
followers
66
following
156% complete
View this month »
565
566
567
568
569
570
571
572
Latest from all albums
1409
1113
2579
571
1410
572
2580
1114
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th June 2025 2:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
summer
,
stickers
,
popsicle
,
index card
,
spanishliz-icad
,
icad-2025
Lin
ace
Nicely done! And, yes, it is definitely summer!
June 24th, 2025
