Previous
Photo 577
ICAD #29 - June 29th
I knew I'd mess this up at some point! Nearly made it through June without forgetting eh!
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
stickers
,
handwriting
,
cursive
,
index card
,
spanishliz-icad
,
icad-2025
Mags
ace
A very nice memory. How long were you in Spain?
June 30th, 2025
