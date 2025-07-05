Previous
ICAD #35 - July 5th by spanishliz
ICAD #35 - July 5th

Squiggles and stickers
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
summerfield ace
how many index cards have you got! i used to be an index cards person. used it for tasks when i used to work as an executive assistant, and when i was a member of the Toastmasters Club. my purse carried a stack of 5x7 index cards instead of makeup! i;m enjoying your ICAD series. aces!

you should choose your 'best' ones and make it into a book or a calendar.
July 6th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
@summerfield I bought a pack of a hundred when I heard about this challenge. Thanks for the kind words 😻. I like your idea of doing something with the best of them. I’m just keeping them in a tin box at the moment.
July 6th, 2025  
