Previous
Photo 583
ICAD #35 - July 5th
Squiggles and stickers
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
576
577
578
579
580
581
582
583
1420
2590
1124
582
1125
2591
1421
583
Tags
stickers
,
squiggles
,
index card
,
spanishliz-icad
,
icad-2025
summerfield
ace
how many index cards have you got! i used to be an index cards person. used it for tasks when i used to work as an executive assistant, and when i was a member of the Toastmasters Club. my purse carried a stack of 5x7 index cards instead of makeup! i;m enjoying your ICAD series. aces!
you should choose your 'best' ones and make it into a book or a calendar.
July 6th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
@summerfield
I bought a pack of a hundred when I heard about this challenge. Thanks for the kind words 😻. I like your idea of doing something with the best of them. I’m just keeping them in a tin box at the moment.
July 6th, 2025
you should choose your 'best' ones and make it into a book or a calendar.