Previous
Photo 585
ICAD #37 - July 7th
It's really hot today and I'm feeling a bit lazy, so it's just one big sticker!
7th July 2025
7th Jul 25
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7150
photos
51
followers
66
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
7th July 2025 10:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sticker
,
index card
,
spanishliz-icad
,
icad-2025
