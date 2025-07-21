Sign up
Photo 599
ICAD #51 - July 21st
Not sure what this is, but doing the shading was quite soothing.
21st July 2025
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
Photo Details
Tags
shading
spanishliz-icad
icad-2025
Mags
Another nice one!
July 22nd, 2025
