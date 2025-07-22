Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 600
ICAD #52 - July 22nd
Dots!
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7218
photos
51
followers
66
following
164% complete
View this month »
593
594
595
596
597
598
599
600
Latest from all albums
1141
2607
599
1437
1438
1142
2608
600
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd July 2025 2:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dots
,
stickers
,
spots
,
circles
,
index card
,
spanishliz-icad
,
icad-2025
Mags
ace
I like your dots!
July 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close