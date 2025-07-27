Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 605
ICAD #57 - July 27th
Late posting. Might be a good thing that this challenge (self-imposed) is nearly over.
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7241
photos
52
followers
67
following
165% complete
View this month »
598
599
600
601
602
603
604
605
Latest from all albums
1146
2612
124
1442
605
1147
2613
1443
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th July 2025 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stickers
,
index card
,
spanishliz-icad
,
icad-2025
Lin
ace
A perfect combination of stickers...I can't believe the challenge is almost over...time flies by!!!
July 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close