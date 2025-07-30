Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 608
ICAD #60 - July 30th
This project has felt like a bit of a journey! A fun one, of course, with one day to go.
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7251
photos
52
followers
67
following
166% complete
View this month »
601
602
603
604
605
606
607
608
Latest from all albums
1444
606
1445
1149
2615
607
608
2616
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th July 2025 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stickers
,
shading
,
index card
,
spanishliz-icad
,
icad-2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close