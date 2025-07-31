Previous
ICAD #61 - 31st July by spanishliz
ICAD #61 - 31st July

I made sure to do this quite early in the day so I didn't have to play catch up for the last card of the series. I just used a sticker from various selections.

This was fun, but I'm ready to give it a rest for awhile.
31st July 2025

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
