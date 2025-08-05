Sign up
Photo 610
A Worn Down Pencil
These pencil crayons are worn down from using them for the index card challenge I was doing for the last couple of months! I finished the challenge, so I guess that is a form of success.
This was the base photo for my abstract today, as well, and I thought it might work for the weekly quote challenge.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
success
,
pencil crayons
,
quotation
,
coloured pencils
,
wsl-24
Christine Sztukowski
ace
If certainly was a success, love it
August 5th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Nice
August 5th, 2025





