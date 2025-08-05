Previous
A Worn Down Pencil by spanishliz
Photo 610

A Worn Down Pencil

These pencil crayons are worn down from using them for the index card challenge I was doing for the last couple of months! I finished the challenge, so I guess that is a form of success.

This was the base photo for my abstract today, as well, and I thought it might work for the weekly quote challenge.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Liz Milne

Christine Sztukowski
If certainly was a success, love it
August 5th, 2025  
Corinne C
Nice
August 5th, 2025  
