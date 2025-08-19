Sign up
Previous
Photo 614
On My Walk Today (August 19)
I saw some birds and a squirrel. The birds just kept walking along in front of me until finally one of them took flight.
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
3
0
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
Tags
squirrel
,
bird
,
collage
,
pigeon
,
collageable
,
omwt-aug25
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh my
August 19th, 2025
Kathy
ace
That's a cool black squirrel. It almost looks like a hole in the tree where the squirrel went through (like in the cartoons).
August 19th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
@365projectorgchristine
@randystreat
Oh I can see that!
August 19th, 2025
