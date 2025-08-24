Previous
Panorama for the Mundane Challenge by spanishliz
Panorama for the Mundane Challenge

Just took this a few moments ago, for the mundane street challenge. Did some similar pics last month for get pushed, but outside the dates, so did another.
Liz Milne

@spanishliz
