Photo 616
Sometimes You’re the Pigeon
Hungry pigeon was sheltering from the rain.
26th August 2025
26th Aug 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
pigeon
collageable
wsl-27
Mags
ace
Ha ha! Great quote and sweet capture.
August 27th, 2025
