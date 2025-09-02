Sign up
Photo 618
Eagles Fly Alone...
There were at least six pigeons waddling along in front of me this morning, but I only caught the one as it took flight with another still choosing to walk. The others were all perched on a wire by this time!
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
bird
,
flight
,
pigeons
,
collageable
,
wsl-28
JackieR
ace
Great timing,
September 3rd, 2025
