Eagles Fly Alone... by spanishliz
Photo 618

Eagles Fly Alone...

There were at least six pigeons waddling along in front of me this morning, but I only caught the one as it took flight with another still choosing to walk. The others were all perched on a wire by this time!
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
JackieR ace
Great timing,
September 3rd, 2025  
