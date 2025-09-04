Previous
MFPIAC Agriculture by spanishliz
Photo 619

MFPIAC Agriculture

These were all taken at the local agricultural fair a few years ago. The most recent edition of the fair took place last weekend, but I didn't get to it this year.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
169% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture of the horses
September 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact