Previous
Photo 622
Evening Light
This is another type of photo that I often use my phone to capture, but today I've used my "big camera" as requested by Mary
@mcsiegle
for my get pushed challenge.
23rd September 2025
23rd Sep 25
3
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7437
photos
52
followers
70
following
615
616
617
618
619
620
621
622
2669
1500
1202
2670
1203
622
1314
2671
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Extras
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
23rd September 2025 6:03pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
light
,
canon
,
bus stop
,
evening
,
get-pushed-686
,
spanishliz-gp
Liz Milne
ace
Here's one for my challenge, Mary
@mcsiegle
September 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely light.
September 24th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Nice light
September 24th, 2025
