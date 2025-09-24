Previous
Rainy Day! by spanishliz
Photo 623

Rainy Day!

Rainy days are most welcome here at the moment! Just a quick late entry for the Sh*t list quotes challenge.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
JackieR ace
Brilliant
September 24th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Lol, very well done!
September 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Good one! Did you play?
September 24th, 2025  
