Photo 623
Rainy Day!
Rainy days are most welcome here at the moment! Just a quick late entry for the Sh*t list quotes challenge.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
JackieR
ace
Brilliant
September 24th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Lol, very well done!
September 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Good one! Did you play?
September 24th, 2025
