Photo 627
Cup in the Snow
My get pushed challenge from northy
@northy
is to use only one colour. As it snowed today, my first attempt is of white on white (though a fleck of black or brown has crept in). Don't worry, I picked up the cup.
30th November 2025
30th Nov 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7591
photos
55
followers
75
following
Photo Details
0
0
1
1
Extras
Extras
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th November 2025 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
white
,
cup
,
white on white
,
get-pushed-696
Liz Milne
ace
Here's a "white on white" attempt
@northy
though other colours to seem to want to creep in.
November 30th, 2025
