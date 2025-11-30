Previous
Cup in the Snow by spanishliz
Photo 627

Cup in the Snow

My get pushed challenge from northy @northy is to use only one colour. As it snowed today, my first attempt is of white on white (though a fleck of black or brown has crept in). Don't worry, I picked up the cup.
30th November 2025 30th Nov 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Here's a "white on white" attempt @northy though other colours to seem to want to creep in.
November 30th, 2025  
