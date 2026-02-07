Sign up
Previous
Photo 635
Meow & Forever
I added my usual "cats" to the given prompts "Valentine" and "sweethearts", and Adobe Firefly came up with this pair of cuties.
7th February 2026
7th Feb 26
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
cats
,
sweethearts
,
valentine
,
adobe-firefly
,
text2image-17
Skip Tribby - 🇺🇸 🇮🇱
ace
Thank you for joining the challenge!
February 7th, 2026
