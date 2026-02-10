Previous
For get pushed this week, Wendy @farmreporter gave me this quote, and asked me to use it for the weekly quotation challenge.

I couldn't get a photo of these colourful items to work the way I wanted, so I gave it the tinyplanet treatment, then added the yellow background (and writing) in Collageable.

Red is a workout top. Orange is a pumpkin on teddy bear's sweater. Yellow background. Green is fringe on same sweater, and some paper. Blue is more paper from my scrapbook stash, as is pink. Purple is the sweater again, and perhaps some of Amethyst (the teddy) herself.
Liz Milne

How is this, Wendy? @farmreporter
February 11th, 2026  
