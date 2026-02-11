Sign up
Previous
Photo 637
Crossing a Bridge
My tag challenge picks are “bridge” and “people”. I managed a few pics from the car (sister driving) today, but you can just see the river here to confirm that it is indeed a bridge.
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
2
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th February 2026 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
people
,
river
,
tc-6
Mags
ace
Nice candid!
February 11th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice drive by
February 12th, 2026
