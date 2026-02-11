Previous
Crossing a Bridge by spanishliz
Photo 637

Crossing a Bridge

My tag challenge picks are “bridge” and “people”. I managed a few pics from the car (sister driving) today, but you can just see the river here to confirm that it is indeed a bridge.
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Liz Milne

Mags ace
Nice candid!
February 11th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice drive by
February 12th, 2026  
