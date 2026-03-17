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Previous
Photo 643
Could Do Better
Actually my trainer praised my efforts in the cold this morning but stopped me early due to the wind and snow and cold. I always feel a bit guilty if we stop early, even so.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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iPhone SE (2nd generation)
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17th March 2026 8:50am
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winter
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fiveplustwo-coulddobetter
Mags
ace
I like your hat! Good for you!
March 17th, 2026
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