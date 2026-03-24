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The First Pleasant Days of Spring by spanishliz
Photo 644

The First Pleasant Days of Spring

I'm trying to be optimistic about the weather!
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Hang in there
March 24th, 2026  
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