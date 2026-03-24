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Previous
Photo 644
The First Pleasant Days of Spring
I'm trying to be optimistic about the weather!
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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squirrel
,
weather
,
spring
,
quotation
,
collageable
,
wsl-57
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Hang in there
March 24th, 2026
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