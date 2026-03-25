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Snowbird by spanishliz
Photo 645

Snowbird

I thought I might use this for the current song challenge.
Here's Anne Murray singing it:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x0oc3IR4qGQ
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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