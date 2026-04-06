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Previous
Photo 650
Men at Work
Well, the guy in the bucket is. Not sure about all those chaps on the ground.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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iPhone SE (2nd generation)
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6th April 2026 2:11pm
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bucket
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men at work
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scenesoftheroad-84
Mags
ace
Great shot of the action!
April 6th, 2026
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