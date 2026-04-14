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Previous
Photo 653
Colourful
My sister’s coat and scarf when we were out today said ‘colourful’ to me! That’s today’s April word, for my challenge from Annie
@annied
.
14th April 2026
14th Apr 26
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Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
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iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th April 2026 2:52pm
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Liz Milne
ace
Here’s another one for you Annie
@annied
.
April 14th, 2026
Mags
ace
Lovely patterns and colors.
April 14th, 2026
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